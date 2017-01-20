««« return to Daily Wine News index

Woodlands Wines Wins International Judges Trophy

Established in 1973 by David and Heather Watson, Woodland Wines was one of the first five wineries to be established in Margaret River. The vineyard has recently been awarded the prestigious International Judges Trophy at Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show for their 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon ‘Matthew’. Proving to be a top Margaret River winery, Woodlands Wines is finding acclaim as an industry leader. The Woodlands vineyard is dry grown and maintained by hand using traditional methods. Woodlands Wines has grown considerably since its inception, with the original block planted in 1973 and the remainder planted in 1998.