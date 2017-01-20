|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Riverland grants available – DON’T self-assess
Riverland hailstorm recovery assistance grants, of up to $10,000, are available to help affected primary producers with the clean-up and recovery from the hail storms of November 11. The assistance will be jointly funded by the Commonwealth and State governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA). The grants will be made to primary producers whose properties were damaged by the storm event in the Berri-Barmera, Loxton-Waikerie and Renmark-Paringa Council districts. Consideration is being given to also including properties damaged in the Mid-Murray Council District around Cadell.