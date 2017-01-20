««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine grape harvest: Harvest delayed as fruit hangs on

THE wine grape harvest is two to four weeks behind last year across most of Australia. Viticulturists blame the cold, wet spring and summer for the delay. Last year’s harvest was early across most of Victoria after a hot, dry season. Warramunda Estate’s Robert Magdziarz said the vintage would start in early March at the Coldstream, Yarra Valley, winery after a cold and wet start to the growing year. “We would normally start picking mid-February but I believe this year will be three weeks behind,” Mr Magd­ziarz said. “The weather has been cool prior to Christmas with a lot of rain."