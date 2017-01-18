|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The State Of the Wine Industry: Silicon Valley Bank's Report
The making of wine is punctuated by annual, cyclical traditions, from pruning to harvest, from punch downs to stirring the lees, from bottling to laying those bottles down to age. The business of wine, too, is punctuated by certain reports, statements, and releases that, more than simply taking the pulse of the industry, also measure vital signs as well as danger warnings for what’s ahead. Today’s release of Silicon Valley Bank’s State of the Wine Industry report is one of those annual punctuation marks.