19/01/2017

Regionality and terroir: The battle for NZ Pinot Noir

Away from its Burgundian origins, Pinot Noir has found a home from home in the cool climates of New Zealand’s Marlborough, Nelson and Wairarapa regions. The popularity of the country’s second most planted grape – behind the indomitable Sauvignon Blanc - is clear. Pinot Noir accounts for 15% of New Zealand’s total wine producing hectares (5,514ha out of a total 35,463ha) and sales continue to grow in one of its key markets, the UK (imports were up 10% in 2016). In terms of geography, Marlborough produces twice as much as the next biggest production area (2,538ha to Central Otago’s 1,496ha according to New Zealand Winegrowers Report 2015).

