Yealands wins at sustainable winegrowing comp

Yealands Family Wines (Yealands) are celebrating the start of 2017 with a Platinum Medal received at the International Award of Excellence in Sustainable Winegrowing Competition run by The Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT). BRIT honours organisations in the wine industry that are taking a leading role in implementing sustainable practices with its International Award of Excellence in Sustainable Winegrowing. The organisation looks at the implementation of innovative sustainable practices in the categories of air, water and land in both winegrowing and winemaking; social responsibility practices and the quality (taste) of the wine.