Limerick man on a quest to bring Buckfast to Australia

Irish people living in Australia now have access to many of the comforts of home (potato waffles and curry cheese chips, for example) but one thing has been consistently out of reach: Buckfast. Yes, the beloved tonic wine is not sold in Australia, except in a few random shops and off licenses – a Facebook group for people seeking out Buckfast down under has been on the go since 2008, with members keeping it updated with information on stockists. Seeing the great desire for Bucky in the country Limerick man JP Tucker, who has been living in Sydney for six years now, decided to do something about it once and for all.