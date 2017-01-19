««« return to Daily Wine News index

Dogrock Wines at Crowlands keeps things simple

Living off-the-grid is one thing, producing award-­winning wine and running a cellar door without a permanent source of electricity is ­another matter entirely. Allen and Andrea Hart, of Dogrock Wines, at Crowlands in Victoria’s Pyrenees region, are doing just that though, producing wine that has kept them consistently in the medals at the handful of wine shows they enter each year. Problems that could have been game changers were averted in the design stages of building their home and winery, and when they need to, they work around their power limits according to the ­weather, as they would do with jobs in the vineyard.