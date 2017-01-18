««« return to Daily Wine News index

Shiraz research on how regions influence character of wine

Wine Australia is hoping a better understanding of shiraz terroirs will help the nation's wine regions better compete in the global market. The word 'terroir' refers to environmental factors that influence the make-up of wine grapes, including climate, soil and topography. Wine Australia is investing $5.3 million into research and development projects in a bid to shed light on the relationship between where vines are grown and the eventual style and taste of Australian shiraz. While terroir is a common word used in the wine industry, it seems many want a greater understanding of how it can impact wine.