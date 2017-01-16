««« return to Daily Wine News index

CRISPR-edited yeast could produce higher quality wine

Researchers working at the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Services (ACES) claim to have produced a yeast that could vastly increase the quality of wine while also reducing its hangover-inducing properties. Researchers developed what they call a “genome knife,” which allowed them to slice across multiple copies of a target gene until all the copies were cut, thereby making it impossible for any remaining genomes to correct any altered ones.