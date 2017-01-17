««« return to Daily Wine News index

Marlborough Wine and Food Festival

The biggest party in Marlborough is less than a month away, a chance for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the wines that put the region on the map. Anticipation is building for the 33rd Marlborough Wine and Food Festival, which was name-checked by The New York Times earlier this month as one of the culinary festivals of the year. Wine Marlborough events manager Georgie Leach said ticket sales were up on last year, and she expected a capacity crowd of around 8000 at Brancott Vineyard, in Fairhall, come February 11.