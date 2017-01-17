««« return to Daily Wine News index

Making a connection sells Sileni

The personal touch is the most important thing for a successful cellar door, says Sileni Estate Winery cellar door assistant manager Simone McCormack-Hartley. "It is not so much bleating-on about your product as it is about interacting with people," she said. Sileni already had an excellent reputation "and that is part of it, but giving people an experience, that is more important". "Like most wineries we have more than 30 styles of wine and they are tasting such a small amount." There were six wines on the tasting table at any one time and they were changed every month.