17/01/2017
Alcohol is Australia’s third biggest online purchase
A new report released today by KPMG has revealed the online spending habits of nearly 20,000 consumers from 50 countries, including Australia. The respondents were between the ages of 15 and 70, each having purchased at least one consumer product online in the past 12 months. The research investigated a number of factors related to online shopping, including consumer purchasing behaviour, the shopping decision process, attitudes and preferences, payments and delivery and customer loyalty and feedback.