Wine writer Max Allen joins the AFR

Australians are becoming more adventurous in their drinking tastes, a trend that mirrors our explosion of the nation's food culture, says wine expert Max Allen. "Australian gastronomic culture has long moved beyond a daily diet of meat-and-two-veg," Allen says. "You used to be a wine person or a beer person, or you used to be a gin or a whisky drinker. But there's a current generation of people exploring alcohol in all it forms, and they are much more likely not to tie themselves down to one brand or one kind of drink. "We're becoming so much more adventurous and curious, and that's what I'm trying to capture in my columns."