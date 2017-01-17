««« return to Daily Wine News index

Puffing out grape smoke taint

Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) and Wine Tasmania have banded together to address the problem of smoke-taint in vineyards during the bushfire season. Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies outlined the issue. “Smoke can enter the leaves of the vines in the vineyards and then adhere to the sugars that grow in the berries,” Ms Davies said. “It can create unpalatable wines. These places also happen to be where some of our most highly-flammable fuels are,” Ms Whight said. TFS Fuel Reduction Unit manager Sandra Whight said grape-growing regions were particularly prone to bushfires.