Wildfires Sweep Across South Africa Wine Country

Devastating wildfires are spreading throughout South Africa’s Western Cape wine region, causing extensive vineyard and property damage. The first fires began Jan. 3, threatening wineries including Vergelegen, Morgenster and Lourensford; another fire caused massive damage to wineries in the Dal Josafat region of Paarl. Unusually high winds with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and exceptionally dry conditions have hampered firefighters’ efforts to control the blazes, with new outbreaks now reported on the Cape Peninsula, close to the wine region of Constantia.