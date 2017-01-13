««« return to Daily Wine News index

Marlborough viticulturist Ollie Davidson bound for Napa

Ollie Davidson discovered it is a difficult task to pack 30 years of living in Marlborough into 272 kilograms of air freight, destined for the United States. The viticulturist is saying goodbye to the region as he departs for a new role in the US' most famous wine region, the Napa Valley, on Friday. "It's amazing how much you accumulate after living in the same house for 10 years," he says. Following several months of planning and numerous farewell parties, he and wife Bridget said they were overwhelmed to be on the move.