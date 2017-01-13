|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/01/2017
Marlborough viticulturist Ollie Davidson bound for Napa
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Ollie Davidson discovered it is a difficult task to pack 30 years of living in Marlborough into 272 kilograms of air freight, destined for the United States. The viticulturist is saying goodbye to the region as he departs for a new role in the US' most famous wine region, the Napa Valley, on Friday. "It's amazing how much you accumulate after living in the same house for 10 years," he says. Following several months of planning and numerous farewell parties, he and wife Bridget said they were overwhelmed to be on the move.