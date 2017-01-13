|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Pinot Noir looks set to steal the limelight this January
New Zealand wine producers are gearing up for a high level of interest in their Pinot Noir wines at the annual trade tasting event in London next week, following the news that tickets for the popular Pinot Noir NZ event in Wellington, New Zealand, have already sold out. Pinot Noir NZ only takes place every four years and the organisers have announced that tickets for the three-day event have sold out, more than three weeks before it takes place.