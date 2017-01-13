««« return to Daily Wine News index

Buckingham Schenk adds Kreglinger Wine Estates

Wine importer Buckingham Schenk is expanding its Antipodean portfolio by adding Kreglinger Wine Estates and its brands Pipers Brook and Norfolk Rise. Tasmanian label Pipers Brook garnered a reputation in the UK in the early nineties when its wines were distributed through a number of independents. Craig Durham, managing director at Buckingham Schenk, said: “We are really delighted to be working with Kreglinger Wine Estates who are highly respected by many in the trade. Australia has a reputation for some amazing wines and we hope these wineries from Tasmania and Mount Benson can offer a real point of difference for our customers.”