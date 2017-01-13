««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine, Women and Subtle Sexism

The world of wine is still a long way from being an equal-opportunities employer. "The current estimation of women in the Australian wine industry is 8-10 percent," says Fiona Donald, senior winemaker at Seppeltsfield Wines. "How can this be when, at graduation, the gender ratio is 50:50?" Such accusations of sexism are, of course, levied at many industries, particularly in areas like engineering, aviation and the armed forces. Yet, the general perception is that wine is a "nice" or softer industry, full of passionate professionals who love their craft.