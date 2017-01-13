««« return to Daily Wine News index

Agribusiness: Why We’re leading the way in SA

You’ve probably heard the saying that Australia was built by “riding on the sheep’s back”. This may have been true up to the 1950s, but roll forward to today and we in South Australia are still an agribusiness-driven economy, you just have to look at the numbers. South Australian wine makes up 70 per cent of Australia’s premium wine exports. Exports of differentiated and processed food and wine is to exceed $3.5b this year. This year, Adelaide joined the Great Wine Capitals Global Network adding to the state’s global reputation for premium food and wine tourism.