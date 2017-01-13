««« return to Daily Wine News index

Treasury Wine wins China trademark dispute

Treasury Wine Estates has won a legal dispute in Beijing over its right to use the "Ben Fu" trademark in China, a transliteration for its flagship Penfolds brand, the company said on Thursday. The judgment, handed down by Beijing High People's Court, found that a Chinese individual who had registered the Ben Fu trademark in 2009 had "failed to demonstrate any genuine use of the trademark for wine or related business activities," Treasury Wines said in a statement. "This trademark will subsequently be cancelled, allowing for TWE to claim its right to ownership of the Ben Fu trademark registration and to freely use this trademark across China."