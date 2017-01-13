««« return to Daily Wine News index

Why grenache might be a better Aussie than shiraz

Let's kick off the new year with a little heresy, shall we? I would like to suggest that Australia's most famous red wine grape, shiraz, might not in fact be the best variety for many of our most famous warmer-climate wine regions such as the Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale. I would like to suggest that if you want a grape variety that most faithfully expresses terroir – that captures the unique combination of country, climate and culture in a glass – then in many cases, in many places, grenache might be a better option.