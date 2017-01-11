««« return to Daily Wine News index

California wine country is hit hard by storms

Wine country in Sonoma County was hit hard by recent storms, which have brought up to 13 inches of rain since Friday. Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged Monday with just the tips of vines visible in completely flooded fields. The Russian River in Sonoma rose to its highest level since 2006, spilling over its banks and forcing the closure of schools and roads.