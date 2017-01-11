««« return to Daily Wine News index

Peter Stevens: Traceability key for China trade

Food quality and food safety are huge concerns in China. New Zealand businesses must share those concerns if they are to continue growing the volume and value of their food and beverages sold to the increasingly affluent Chinese public. We might think New Zealand milk products, meat, wine, honey and so on are world-leading on quality and safety. But what actually matters is our capacity for maintaining and protecting the quality and safety of every shipment to China – and our capacity to answer the questions of consumers in that market. In short, New Zealand producers and exporters need to get really serious about the "T" word.