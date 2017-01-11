Daily Wine News

11/01/2017

From peak to peak – New Zealand’s pinot pioneer

Escaping Cold War tensions in his homeland of Switzerland in the early 1980s, Hätsch Kalberer of Marlborough's Fromm Winery, was one of the revolutionaries responsible for making one of New Zealand's first commercial Pinot Noirs. As the story goes, Hätsch got a job as a hose dragger at Matawhero Wines, on his arrival to the wild and woolly Southern land, where he slowly learnt the art of winemaking.

