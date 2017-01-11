««« return to Daily Wine News index

Celebrating the best in local wine with music

This year, Music SA joined forces with the Hot 100 Wines as the not-for-profit company paired local wine with music from South Australia’s wine regions through curated playlists that were played during the tastings. To do this, the team from Music SA chose music that reflected the cultural and aesthetic attributes for each region, so the Adelaide Hills’ playlist evoked folky forests and winter-like emotions while the music from the Fleurieu Peninsula featured beachy and upbeat music. The seven playlists are available to listen to on Spotify.