Better coverage key in vine sprayer

Tasmanian vineyard, Goaty Hill has invested in new technology adding a Silvan Turbo SCRAM vineyard sprayer to its fleet. Turbo SCRAM technology delivers a range of benefits including better leaf coverage and a reduction in chemical use, according to Silvan. The company has patented the Silvan Centrifugal Remote Air Model (SCRAM) technology which was developed in conjunction with some of Australia’s major vineyards. Silvan said SCRAM provided unparalleled vine coverage with water and chemical savings and delivered high velocity air for optimum penetration and even spray coverage into the canopy.