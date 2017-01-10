|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Shopping at Algorithm Cellars
There's no escaping algorithms, whether you're a Centrelink client, a social media user or a target of the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Some ghoulish god somewhere must know which algorithm wrote the algorithm for Centrelink. Or indeed just how many past generations of algorithms we’d have to traverse before we hit a human. Like a living being, made out of meat. The sort of thinking creature that would be driven to drink by the very notion of the algotime which Centrelink’s algorithms have conjured and imposed.