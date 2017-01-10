««« return to Daily Wine News index

First wine grapes picked in Swan Valley

Western Australia's oldest wine producing region is experiencing a later start to harvest this year, but winemakers are anticipating an exceptional vintage. Duncan Harris, from Harris Organic Wines in the Swan Valley, has picked his first grapes of the season, harvesting an early variety called Madeleine, also known as Sweetwater. Mr Harris said the grapes will be turned into a Flor Fino sherry, "which these days is called Apera". His next pick will be for Chardonnay, but like the rest of the region, Mr Harris will have to wait, as the fruit continues to slowly ripen.