««« return to Daily Wine News index

Grace Vineyard partners with ASC for China market expansion

China’s leading boutique family winery, Grace Vineyard, has officially parted ways with its long time distributor Torres and partnered with ASC Fine Wines to distribute its wines in mainland China, citing differences in “development directions” as the main reason for ending relations with Torres. “Torres had been a great partner and we really appreciate everything they have done to help build Grace Vineyard. However, our development directions no longer aligned with each other. It seems to be the time for us to go our separate ways,” Judy Chan, president and CEO of Grace Vineyard, told dbHK in an email reply. Torres first started distributing Grace Vineyard wines in 2004. “ASC Fine Wines is China’s leading wine importer and distributor. We hope the cooperation will expand our market presence in mainland China.”