««« return to Daily Wine News index

India to prove troublesome in 2017 for drinks MNCs

A combination of increased taxation and alcohol sales restrictions – and the withdrawal of high-value notes – will make India a major headache for Diageo and Pernod Ricard in the year ahead. Diageo and Pernod Ricard, respectively the world’s two largest premium beverage alcohol groups, have just drawn the lines under their figures for the six months that ended on New Year’s Eve. When they announce those results in about four week’s time, both are expected by analysts to show continuing progress growing in organic sales and profits, confirming their previous guidance.