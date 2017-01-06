««« return to Daily Wine News index

Irish tasters pick top wines for Australia Day Tasting

Wine Australia has asked eight members of the Irish wine trade to pick out the Australian wines, which have inspired them the most for the line-up of the Australia Day Tasting in Dublin on 30 January. In advance of the Australia Day Tasting, eight members of the Irish wine trade who have visited Australia over the last few years were asked to nominate two favourite Australian wines. The group includes: Liam Campbell (wine writer and educator), Martin Moran MW (wine writer and broadcaster), Gavin Ryan (owner of The Black Pig in Kinsale), Colm McCan (consultant sommelier and wine lecturer at Ballymaloe House) and Harriet Tindal (Tindal Wine Merchants) amongst others. Covering still, sparkling, sweet and fortified, the wines selected demonstrate the variety of contemporary Australian wine. The line-up will include wines from cool climate regions, alternative varieties and the line-up will also challenge the traditional assumptions of Australian wine.