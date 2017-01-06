««« return to Daily Wine News index

Millennials, Women and China are Disrupting the Wine Industry

The wine industry, much like the financial services industry, is being disrupted by demographic shifts. A recent study performed by Tiburon Strategic Advisors indicates that the wine industry is set to grow steadily over the next five years, making it potentially attractive space for investors. Chip Roame, Managing Partner at Tiburon, discussed this expected growth in a recent call and noted, “I can’t find a single metric that would suggest otherwise.” The research attributes its bullish sentiment largely to many of the same key demographics that are driving changes in financial services markets as a whole. In short, Millennials, women and Asians all really like wine.