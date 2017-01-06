|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index6/01/2017
Millennials, Women and China are Disrupting the Wine Industry
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The wine industry, much like the financial services industry, is being disrupted by demographic shifts. A recent study performed by Tiburon Strategic Advisors indicates that the wine industry is set to grow steadily over the next five years, making it potentially attractive space for investors. Chip Roame, Managing Partner at Tiburon, discussed this expected growth in a recent call and noted, “I can’t find a single metric that would suggest otherwise.” The research attributes its bullish sentiment largely to many of the same key demographics that are driving changes in financial services markets as a whole. In short, Millennials, women and Asians all really like wine.