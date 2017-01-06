««« return to Daily Wine News index

O'Dwyers Creek Vineyard finds niche with kosher wines

Making kosher wine can be a logistical challenge, but one Marlborough wine company has found its niche meeting the dietary requirements of observant Jews. O'Dwyers Creek Vineyard owner Lindsay Dahlberg was the first person to start making kosher wine in the region after Jewish friends told him there was demand for kosher sauvignon blanc. The former Oyster Bay grapegrower, who owns an 8-hectare vineyard in Rapaura, teamed up with contract winery Marlborough Vintners for the first kosher vintage in 2010. To make wine kosher, every stage of the winemaking process has to be handled by a mashgiach, an observant Jew who oversees the production of kosher products.