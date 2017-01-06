««« return to Daily Wine News index

Hopes End Wine launches a brand fit for the millennial

How does the millennial cope with the dashed hopes they've faced since the Great Recession? Hopes End is a new wine launching this week that taps into a psyche intrigued by the dark and mysterious, that craves escape from the mundane and wants to live for today. Hopes End is an Australian red blend wine that exemplifies the skill of one of Australia's oldest winemaking families, the Angoves, who were among the free settlers to South Australia in the 19th century. With hopes of finding a prosperous life, instead they arrived in dismal Port Misery, South Australia. Dr. William T. Angove, a young doctor, found his livelihood mixing elixirs, and soon, wine—the perfect antidote to adversity.