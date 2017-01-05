««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian wine benefits from further China tariff reduction

Australian wine exporters expect to receive a profit boost from this week, with a further reduction of tariffs to China now in effect. China is now Australia's biggest export market for wine — worth almost half a billion dollars. Gemtree vineyards in McLaren Vale, near Adelaide, is confident its 2016 shiraz is a good match for the Chinese market. The winery has a Chinese joint venture, and was one of the first to crack the market seven years ago. "The initial growth was extraordinary, our business essentially trebled in the space of two years," managing director Mike Brown said. Growth has since stabilised, but from this week exporting to China may be more profitable, with tariffs down to 5.6 per cent.