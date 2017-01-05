««« return to Daily Wine News index

As 2017 Begins, Brexit's Impact on Wine Remains Cloudy

The United Kingdom, one of the world's largest wine markets, faces an uncertain future as it leaves the European Union and negotiates new trade deals. It was one of 2016's biggest news stories: the United Kingdom's vote for Brexit. And as 2017 begins, the government has just started the complex process of leaving the European Union. For wine, some effects of last June's referendum are being seen, but the long-term consequences are still hazy. "We have indeed felt a bit of a reduction in the shipments to the U.K. since the Brexit referendum," said Joao Machete Pereira, export director of Marqués de Murrieta in Rioja. In the immediate aftermath of the decision, "several players froze and decided to put on hold their scheduled shipments." Then, he says, shipments again slowed as the pound began losing value.