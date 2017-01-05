««« return to Daily Wine News index

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco is tasting her way around Nelson

Nelson has been hit with a big bang after Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook were spotted tasting fine wine and dining out for breakfast. The Big Bang Theory actor visited The Cellar Door restaurant in Richmond around 11am on Friday for breakfast. Seventeen-year-old Richmond resident Sam McKenzie said he was having breakfast in the restaurant when Cuoco and Cook walked in. "We assumed it was someone else just having breakfast and then I looked over and thought, 'is that who I think it is?'," he said. Cuoco also visited Nelson's Brightwater Vineyards tasting room on Thursday morning with Cook and his family of about seven people.