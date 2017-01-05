««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wines from New Zealand named the biggest winners of 2016

Brits’ love of New World wine accelerated in 2016, with New Zealand and Argentina showing the biggest sales growth in the 12 months to November 2016. New Zealand, led by Sauvignon Blanc, racked up £546m worth of sales in UK shops, bars and restaurants (WSTA figures) – an increase of 14% on 2015. Australian wine is still top when it comes to wine sold in UK supermarkets, shops and off licences, but the growth of New Zealand and Argentinian wine is the most impressive overall. Despite being on average more expensive per bottle than any other top ten country in UK stores, sales of New Zealand wine continues to grow.