Trinchero Family Estates launches Hopes End wine in US

Trinchero Family Estates has launched a wine brand aimed at Millennial consumers in the US market. Hopes End is made by Angove Family Winemakers in South Australia. The first expression is Hopes End Red Blend 2015 - a blend of Shiraz, Grenache, Malbec and Petit Verdot. The wine is aimed at 25-35 year olds, the company said. According to Trinchero the wine "taps into a psyche intrigued by the dark and mysterious". The grapes for the blend are sourced from McLaren Vale, Barossa and Murray Valley. Citing Nielsen figures, Trinchero said red blends are the third largest category in the US.