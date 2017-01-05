««« return to Daily Wine News index

Shiraz not run of the mill

The passage into a new year is bringing a rash of retrospection on the best- and worst-of during 2016. I have no qualms about declaring the wine bargain of the year as the $20-a-bottle Windowrie 2015 The Mill Shiraz. This is the red that last month won the NSW Wine Awards’ Wine of the Year title, as well as the trophies for the best young shiraz and the best red wine. It was made by Anthony D’Onise from grapes grown on the O’Dea family’s Canowindra vineyards, 30 kilometre north of Cowra. Anthony began his wine career in 2003 after gaining a University of Adelaide winemaking degree and joined Windowrie in 2010 after working at Charles Sturt University Wines in Wagga.