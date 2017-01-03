|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Resolve to rediscover Aus winemakers
Once the leader of the New World wine revolution, Down Under has fallen off the radar of many aficionados as the juice of once-upon-a-time up-starts like Chile, California and, yes, even Canada has become cooler to drink. Arguably the Aussies have been their own worst enemy, with many winemakers chasing the same flavour profile and the industry as a whole struggling to tell their story to consumers whose basic knowledge of the country is still gleaned from Crocodile Dundee. While I could go on about the uniqueness of its growing regions and its innovative use of familiar grape varieties, for me the defining description of Australian wines is that they offer uncompromising value no matter how much they cost.