Adelaide Hills ‘makes a Pollock painting look simple’

The diversity of different terroirs in the Australian region of the Adelaide Hills “makes a Jackson Pollock painting look simple”, according to one local producer. Adelaide Hills’ vineyards are like a patchwork quilt. Speaking to the drinks business during a recent trip to Australia, Tom Keelan, of The Pawn Wine Company, said, “If you look at a soil map of the Adelaide Hills it makes a Jackson Pollock painting look simple. We’re fine tuning our soil mapping at the moment and are starting to find our feet. Pinot used to be made like Shiraz in the Adelaide Hills – it was picked very late. There’s a new regime now and it has got stronger as a category." “Winemakers are going back to using traditional techniques, are picking a lot earlier and are using whole bunch fermentation. “There are massive changes going on in the style of Pinot being made from here, which is helping to express the terroir more. We’re not making Coca-Cola – vintage variation is part of expressing our wines.”