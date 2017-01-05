««« return to Daily Wine News index

Taylor’s releases 1967 single harvest

Port house Taylor’s has released the fourth wine in its series of 50 year-old limited edition tawny Ports – the 1967. Taylors-1967-single-harvest-port-closed-wood-box-whMade in the same year that The Beatles released Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Port is described as having aromas of “honeysuckle” and “marzipan” and “apricot and guava” on the palate. Taylor’s managing director, Adrian Bridge, said: “Since we launched the first 50 year-old Single Harvest with the 1964 vintage four years ago, we’ve enjoyed strong consumer demand. “Port is one of the few wines which can withstand the passage of time and still deliver complexity and youthful freshness half a century later.