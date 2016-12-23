««« return to Daily Wine News index

How a South Auckland millionaire made it big

Going from apprentice carpenter to multi-millionaire might sound like a fairytale. But that's exactly what Sir George Fistonich has done - not withstanding a few bumps along the way. Growing up in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere, Sir George Fistonich recalls a humble childhood. Before turning his passion for wine into a giant business called Villa Maria, he was a certified carpenter for almost five years. "I built my first winery, so, that was quite useful," he says.