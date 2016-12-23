««« return to Daily Wine News index

Pernod Ricard's Millstream doubles full-year profit

Pernod Ricard’s New Zealand unit Friday reported an annual profit that more than doubled but warned it was still assessing the financial impact of the 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura earthquake that rattled the country in November. The liquor group's Millstream Equities posted a profit of $7.4 million in the year ended June 30, from $3.6 million a year earlier as revenue rose to $241 million from $228 million. Its total operating expenses were $19.6 million versus $10.1 million in the prior year, reflecting higher management fees, repairs and maintenance.