Respect for Country

To celebrate a decade of Hot 100 Wines, Warndu’s Damien Coulthard painted an exclusive piece for the wine show. Coulthard is one-half of Warndu with his partner Rebecca Sullivan. Together the pair champion native ingredients with their range of brews and oils. Coulthard’s painting, called Mai Wapantyutu, which means ‘fruit for the picking’ in the Adnyamathanha language, is a “story of country and a place of creation in relation to the making of wine. It represents the actual wine regions of South Australia, the valleys and hills, the soils and sky,” Coulthard says.