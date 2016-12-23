««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wineries race to the sun in bid to cut power costs

Dozens of wineries in South Australia have been harnessing the sun’s power for purposes beyond growing grapes. Wineries in the state are embracing solar energy at twice the rate of other business sectors, installers say. Yalumba Wine Company, in the Barossa Valley, is just weeks away from completing the largest commercial solar system installation to date by any Australian winery. It will have taken more than three months to put the 5,384 individual panels in place at three sites.