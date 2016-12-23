««« return to Daily Wine News index

Merry Christmas and happy holidays

Today’s edition of Daily Wine News is the last time you will hear from us this year.

Thanks for being a part of the journey with us in 2016.

The team at Winetitles Media hopes all of our Daily Wine News readers have a safe and enjoyable festive season.

We look forward to sharing all the news from the grape and wine community with you again next year. We will be back in action from Tuesday 3 January.

Catch you again in 2017 – for the build up to vintage.